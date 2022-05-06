ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

$7 Million Penthouse In Downtown Minneapolis Is Going Back On The Market

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dk3Xx_0fUBIYMR00

Originally published on May 5

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $7 million penthouse in downtown Minneapolis – reportedly owned by one of the Pohlads – is going back on the market.

Bob Pohlad and his wife, Becky, reportedly purchased the condo at Washburn Lofts in 2016 for a whopping $6.3 million . Its price tag in 2022 looks to be the most expensive property listed in Minneapolis.

The property, located next to the Mill City Museum, was listed on Monday by Coldwell Banker Realty . The 4,370-square-foot space has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, two dining rooms and overlooks St. Anthony Falls. Plus, there’s three garage parking spaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5OgT_0fUBIYMR00

(credit: Coldwell Banker Realty)

“Elegant open flowing floorplan with walls of windows showcasing commanding views at every turn! Gourmet kitchen with French doors leading out to the palatial 3,000 square foot private terrace with outdoor kitchen, sitting area, sauna and outdoor shower,” the listing said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czEUf_0fUBIYMR00

(credit: Coldwell Banker Realty)

The property is currently listed as “coming soon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18efvH_0fUBIYMR00

(credit: Coldwell Banker Realty)

Bob Pohlad co-manages Pohlad Companies, which was founded in the 1950s by his father Carl Pohlad. Bob Pohlad’s brother, Jim, is the owner of the Minnesota Twins.

Comments / 6

dane lane
2d ago

I can't stand the open flow style....so not worth $7 million!!! even if downtown and mpls in general wasn't such a cesspool, but especially now, that much $ in a war zone

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Nine-acre waterfront mega-mansion in the Hamptons listed for $72m

A nine-acre mega-estate in New York’s ritzy Hamptons comunity has gone on the market for a staggering $72m.The giant estate in Water Mill has a 17,000-square-feet mansion that comes with 21 bedrooms, multiple kitchens, a tennis court and a dock that sits on more than 3,000ft of private shoreline.The 21 bedrooms include 15-ensuite rooms, as well as a studio, a two bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom suite.The kitchen has 10-person breakfast area, as well as a formal dining room for entertaining guests.Next to the tennis court is a tennis house that comes with a commercial kitchen, a gym, sauna, arcade...
TENNIS
mansionglobal.com

At Brooklyn’s Tallest High-Rise, a Penthouse With Expansive Views Asks $6 Million

A penthouse on the 88th floor of The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest building in Brooklyn—was listed for $6.075 million on Thursday. The 93-story primarily residential mixed-use building in Downtown Brooklyn was developed by JDS Development Group and designed by SHoP Architects, with interiors by AD100 Gachot Studios. The building...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
102.7 KORD

George Strait Sells Spectacular Hilltop Texas Estate — See Inside [Pictures]

George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind, custom-built estate in Texas after several years of trying to find a buyer. According to online listings, Strait's 7,925-square-foot adobe mansion on a hilltop in one of San Antonio's most exclusive communities sold at the end of 2021 after several years of price drops. The Real Deal real estate website reported in January of 2022 that Strait had sold his home to Shannon Ralson, who owns a medical staffing company in San Antonio called Angel Staffing Inc.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse#Downtown Minneapolis#Lofts#Housing List#Wcco#Pohlads#The Mill City Museum#Coldwell Banker Realty#French#Pohlad Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Considering ‘Prince Rogers Nelson Way’ Commemorative Street Sign Outside First Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A commemorative street sign honoring the late Prince Rogers Nelson may soon be put up outside First Avenue music venue in downtown Minneapolis. On Monday, the Minneapolis Planning Commission is expected to vote on the street sign along 1st Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets north. The sign will read “Prince Rogers Nelson Way.” RELATED: Film Of Prince At Age 11 Discovered In Archival Footage Of 1970 Mpls. Teachers Strike That stretch of street is on the northwestern side of First Avenue. (credit: NOVA SAFO/AFP via Getty Images) If there’s a vote in favor of the sign, the proposal will advance to the full council for consideration. Prince has a deep history with First Avenue, including filming his 1984 movie “Purple Rain” at the venue. There’s also a mural on the way for the side of Ramp A at the corner of 1st Avenue and 8th Street. Once the project is complete, the 100-foot Prince mural will be one of the largest in the Twin Cities. The painting is scheduled to begin in mid-May.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nokomis Lakeside Eatery Sandcastle To Close Permanently After Summer Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular spot to grab a snack at Lake Nokomis plans to open next week, but you’ll want to enjoy it while you can, because this summer will be its last. The owners of Sandcastle posted on Facebook that it will close after this season. The owners wrote, Sandcastle has been a joy, a beast, and a wonderful opportunity. They say the past couple years have been hard and they are looking for different things in life. Sandcastle opened in 2013 under chef Doug Flicker and his wife Amy Greeley, part of an emerging trend of chef-driven concession stands.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Closing 2 Years Amid COVID, Edwards Dessert Kitchen Reopens In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When COVID-19 hit in 2020, a popular North Loop Minneapolis dessert restaurant closed its doors, and hoped they’d reopen. Instead, Edwards Dessert Kitchen remained closed for two years. “It is a long time,” executive chef Jasmine Weiser said. “I can’t wait for people to come in and have dessert and be happy. That’s our goal: to celebrate and have a good time.” The celebration begins the evening of May 5. Edwards Dessert Kitchen will reopen on Washington Avenue on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It opened in 2018 as a dessert-only restaurant, along with beautiful wines and cocktails. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Parks Again Rank In Top 5 Nationally

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An annual ranking of the top parks in the nation is out, and once again, Twin Cities parks rank high. There was a bit of a surprise this year, though. Minneapolis has dropped in the rankings again. The city is now at number five. St. Paul maintained its second-place spot, and Washington, D.C., came in first. Just two years ago, that honor went to Minneapolis. The Trust for Public Land — the group behind the rankings — said the reason for Minneapolis’ drop is because the other cities in the top five made larger strides to improve their parks. The group went on to detail Minneapolis’ strong park system. It said more than 98% of people in Minneapolis live within a 10-minute walk of a park, and that the city invests roughly $317 per person into the parks. Compare that to the national average of $98 a person. In all of the years the nonprofit has ranked cities’ parks, the Twin Cities have never been outside of the top five.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

World’s Largest Bounce House is Coming to Minnesota this Month

Many times something that your kids will enjoy most likely won't be your cup of tea and something that you want to do isn't something your kids would enjoy. But I've found the happy medium where everyone will have a great time. It's The World's Biggest Bounce House and it's coming to Minnesota not once but twice in the next month!
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy