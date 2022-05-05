ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Is Carving Out a 'Great Vacation' For His Family After Retirement Reversal

By Kristyn Burtt
 2 days ago
Tom Brady ’s blink-and-you-missed-it retirement from football is a big topic of conversation because the athlete talked about wanting to spend more time with his family. Well, it sounds like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has figured out a way to give his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their kids the quality time they deserve this summer.

He explained how his retirement reversal happened because it wasn’t a decision he made by himself. “‘Okay, let’s just make sure everything is good where it needs to be with my personal life and give it a go,’ ” he explained to People . “It’s a big commitment … I have to make sure I take care of a lot of other things in the meantime.” That means the offseason is dedicated to the supermodel and the three kids, son Jack, 14, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, plus son Benjamin, 11, and daughter, Vivian, 8.

Brady shared that they are all “going to Europe for a great vacation with the family” this summer before he needs to be back in Florida for preseason training. He’s packing in as much fun as he can this summer since they all gave up a lot to have dad return to the football field. “We’ll spend time with my family, time with my wife’s family, time with our kids , make sure we get that in,” he added.

His family, who are his “biggest supporters,” were obviously OK with dad trying for another Super Bowl win. Brady did concede on his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! that he wants to be more present in the future because his wife “deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.” They just have to wait it out one more season.

SheKnows

Adele Isn't Letting Boyfriend Rich Paul's Absence on Her Birthday Ruin Her Celebration

Click here to read the full article. Adele celebrated her 34th birthday on May 5, and took the time on her Instagram page to honor how far she’s come after her divorce from husband Simon Konecki. She didn’t mention current boyfriend Rich Paul in her post, nor was he seen by her side on her special day. In a joyful post on Friday, Adele shared two snapshots of herself enjoying her birthday. She was dressed in a black, sequined cocktail dress with puffy sleeves as she danced in the first image. The second photo was a beautiful close-up shot of her...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tyler Cameron Shares Relationship Status After Kristin Cavallari Kissing Photos

Tyler Cameron has confirmed that he is still single and ready to mingle. As The Bachelorette alum made very clear on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, “I’m very single right now, very single.” He emphasized, “Probably never been more single.” Rumors of a possible romance began percolating when photos emerged last month […] The post Tyler Cameron Shares Relationship Status After Kristin Cavallari Kissing Photos appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
