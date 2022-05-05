ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New San Francisco ad blasts Chesa Boudin over drugs. There's just one problem.

By Eric Ting
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
In this photo taken Jan. 30, 2020, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin poses outside his office in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

Safer SF Without Boudin, the campaign behind the June 7 recall election of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, has released a new 30-second ad blasting Boudin's handling of drug-related cases.

"I had to close my business after 20 years because of constant drug dealers in front of my shop," says Max Young, the former owner of Mid-Market nightclub and cocktail lounge Mr. Smith's. "Even when they were arrested, they'd be right back here."

Right after Young speaks, recall organizer Tom Wolf says, "Chesa Boudin has allowed it to become a free-for-all, and at some point, you have to draw the line and say, 'Enough, you will be held accountable.'"

One piece of information that's not in the ad: Young closed Mr. Smith's in September 2019, which is well before Boudin was elected in November 2019 and assumed office in January 2020.

"The ad is clearly a lie," Julie Edwards, a spokesperson for the committee supporting Boudin, said in a statement. "First it falsely implies DA Boudin is responsible for the closure of a business that happened before he was even elected. That's obviously intentionally misleading — which the recall knows and is refusing to correct. Second, it's irresponsible to blame a DA for a public health crisis when prosecutors do not have any control over citywide public health responses."

The recall campaign told SFGATE it stands by the ad. Neither Safer SF nor Young disputed the fact that Mr. Smith's closed before Boudin took office, nor did they directly respond to characterizations that the ad is misleading. Rather, both argued that Boudin's handling of drug cases has made an existing problem worse.

"The DA has openly said that prosecuting drug dealers is not a priority for him," Young said in a statement. "As a result, he’s hurting small businesses and putting San Francisco’s residents and visitors at a consistent, higher risk of crime and violence, especially those who live in the TL, which is filled with families, the elderly, people on government assistance, immigrants and people in recovery."

"Boudin refuses to take meaningful action to address the drug crisis in San Francisco, or hold serious and violent offenders accountable," said Safer SF chair Mary Jung. "His lack of action is hurting small businesses and putting residents and visitors at risk."

It is true that under Boudin, conviction rates for drug-related cases have decreased while rates of diversion to substance and mental health programs have increased. In 2019, the final year of George Gascon's tenure, the conviction rate for narcotics cases was 52.2%, and the diversion rate was 23.9%. For the two full years Boudin has been in office (2020 and 2021), the conviction rates in those cases have been 35.5% and 30.5% respectively, while the diversion rates have been 27.5% and 33.7%, respectively.

Boudin's office argues that diversion leads to lower rates of recidivism than conviction and incarceration. A California Policy Lab report from 2021 found that individuals going through diversion were 10% less likely to be arrested for drug possession and 28% less likely to be arrested for drug sales after one year than were individuals convicted and incarcerated.

"Finally, the ad completely ignores the work DA Boudin has done to hold drug dealers accountable and to stop overdose deaths," Edwards said. "It ignores his push for the creation of a fentanyl task force to fund new prosecutors and investigators focusing solely on narcotics cases (this funding was denied by the city). It ignores his advocacy for treatment beds and safe consumption sites. It ignores his office’s prosecution of over 1,000 cases for drug sales or intent to sell (a filling rate of well over 80%, which is higher than his predecessor).

"Sadly, this is not the first recall ad to mislead the public about DA Boudin. The recall is attempting to sell the voters on a Big Lie: just recall Boudin and all problems disappear. It's not just wrong, it's dangerous and takes the focus off of what San Francisco actually needs to do to make the city safer."

The Boudin recall election will appear on the June 7 ballot for San Francisco voters under Proposition H.

I
2d ago

NEVER a good idea to elect a Defense Attorney as your Chief District......... Instinctively defense attorneys protect criminals..... In this case protecting is in his 🧬....... Literally 🙏🏾🇺🇸

King Boss
2d ago

Here’s the truth…. We will never hear about any DA if they’re doing their job. Recall Boudin!!!!

San Francisco, CA
