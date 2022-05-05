ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

Sterlington contract worker arrested after stealing nearly $2,000 of jewelry from client

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Theft complaint on the 100 block of Lee Wilson Drive in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, the victim advised deputies that they had several items of jewelry missing from their residence.

According to authorities, the victim suspected that a contract worker may have taken approximately $1,760 worth of jewelry. The victim identified the suspect as 18-year-old Cameron Wayne Trichel, who was one of the workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Av8D0_0fUBI7rJ00

Deputies went on to investigate the complaint and discovered that Trichel pawned two rings on April 28, 2022, which matched the description of the stolen property. Trichel agreed to come to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for an interview.

During the interview, Trichel advised he stole two rings, two bracelets, and a watch from the victim’s residence when he was doing construction in the victim’s bathroom. Trichel went on to provide deputies with the locations where he pawned the items.

Trichel was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Felony Theft.

