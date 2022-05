I knew that there was something different about you the first time I laid my eyes on you. And though I could not put my finger on it then, it has become more than evident now. Your love. Your love is my sanctuary. My refuge. The one place where I can become undone yet still feel as whole as I have ever been. When you love, you love with every fiber of your being. And over these years, as we have journeyed through life together—through sun and storm—you have showered me with the most glorious adoration.

