The Lenox Community Center, a non-profit that has been in its current location since the 1980s is looking for the public's help in its relocation. According to a Go Fund Me started by parents of community centers students, the group did everything they could to communicate their needs and maintain their current lease, but given the lack of communication and reassurance they have received from key players in the ordeal, they have decided to move forward with a more advantageous space in the Lenox Commons. The new space will need approximately $200,000 in renovations to get it up to code and student-ready over the next few months.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO