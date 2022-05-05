ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

Centerville-Washington Township passes renewal levy

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville-Washington Township community has passed Issue 1, a renewal levy that is expected to generate $9.55 million each year for Centerville Schools’ day-to-day operating expenses.

The final margin was 60% for and 40% against the request in the May 3 primary election.

1.2K manufacturing jobs coming to new Sidney SEMCORP plant

The levy will help to fund day-to-day operating expenses, such as teachers, classroom materials and utilities.

“The passage of Issue 1 will help us maintain the excellent education our community values and the opportunities our students need for success in college, careers and life,” said Superintendent Dr. Tom Henderson.

“Levy funds will help us proceed with the work we are doing to keep and attract quality teachers, provide up-to-date educational technology, and expand college and career programs.”

