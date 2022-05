Last season, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil were chasing raccoons in the Citi Field tunnels. Or, at least that’s what the duo told the media after some form of disturbance in the tunnel grabbed the attention of the Mets’ entire dugout. It was more than likely an altercation between the two and that is even what reporters have said since the event transpired. But the players have apparently made amends and Lindor even offered McNeil a sweet deal if he wins the NL batting title this season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO