Longview Police Department searching for 15-year-old runaway

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Center Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man late Tuesday night in connection with a shooting incident at Port a Cool Park that left one person injured. Reggie Lamar Daniels, of Center, is still being held in the Shelby County Jail on a second-degree...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Thomas Alejandro Gonzalez, 30, in southeast Austin Wednesday. He is accused of killing Lawrence Grayson, whose body was found in the greenbelt in the area of 1600 E. Stassney Lane on April 16.
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man and woman for an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that took place in a Walmart parking lot. Roxanna Hernandez, 32, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release by Mission PD. Hernandez had an additional […]
Self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 57-years-old. The popular YouTuber was known for his polarizing relationship advice, appearance ranking system and comments about Black women. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
BEAUMONT, Texas — The body of an 18-year-old Beaumont man who disappeared in Pine Island Bayou after jumping off a bridge Tuesday afternoon has been recovered. Amereion Hadnot, 18, of Beaumont, was walking across the bridge from Jefferson County into Hardin County just before 5 p.m. when he jumped into the murky waters according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have released the identities of two riders killed during a motorcycle crash in east Abilene Tuesday night. Jason Michael Rigstad, 46, and Rebecca Mae Barker, 32, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on East Hwy 80 and Loop 322 around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to one Lubbockite, one suspicious man at Canyon Lake last month was taking photos and approaching young women. Sherry Gonzales encountered the man at the lake when she was out enjoying her evening with her family. The man then walked by, claiming he was only taking pictures. Gonzales said she immediately […]
The hunt is on for a man Dallas police say brutally beat someone with a gun, then shot him and left him for dead. This happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday outside a convenience store in the 7000 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way.
BELTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a fight at a high school in Texas ended with an 18-year-old student stabbed to death and another student taken into custody. Police say Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. died after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in a campus bathroom at Belton High School, about 140 miles southwest of Dallas.
Comments / 0