Tuskahoma, OK

OHP Dive Team pulls multiple vehicles from OK lakes

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

TUSKAHOMA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Dive Team pulled several vehicles from an Oklahoma lake this week.

On Sunday, the dive team recovered a black, 2003 Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck from Lake Nanih Waiya near Tuskahoma.

On Monday, they recovered three vehicles from the Wilson Rock boat ramp on the Arkansas River, near Muldrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxmXm_0fUBF11o00
Dodge Ram Credit: Oklahoma Highway Patrol Facebook Page

Investigators say there was a 1980s model Dodge Ram van, a yellow 1975 to 1982 Ford Granada, and a 1975 to 1980 Mercury Monarch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0zlR_0fUBF11o00
Car from Arkansas River Credit: Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Officials say all three vehicles appeared to have been in the water for several years.

So far, there is no word on whether OHP will open an investigation into the vehicles.

