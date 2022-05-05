Retired Las Vegas police offer reward for bodies found at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two retired police officers in Las Vegas are offering a reward for those who find bodies at Lake Mead after human remains were found...www.fox5vegas.com
ye they going to find some more bodies and it's going to open up a whole new can of worms. It's going to turn into a FBI investigation
why is everyone acting like they didn't already know bodies were getting dumped in the lake? do you live in some fairytale land where people don't get snuffed and dumped? lol time to go do some swimming I guess 🤣🤣🤣
