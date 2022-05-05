ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Retired Las Vegas police offer reward for bodies found at Lake Mead

By Elaine Emerson
Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two retired police officers in Las Vegas are offering a reward for those who find bodies at Lake Mead after human remains were found...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 9

Brandon Dixon
2d ago

ye they going to find some more bodies and it's going to open up a whole new can of worms. It's going to turn into a FBI investigation

Reply(1)
3
Colt..,
2d ago

why is everyone acting like they didn't already know bodies were getting dumped in the lake? do you live in some fairytale land where people don't get snuffed and dumped? lol time to go do some swimming I guess 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Police#The Problem Solver
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Guest hits $1.4M jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a casino in downtown Las Vegas had quite the Wednesday when they hit a massive slot jackpot. According to a tweet from The D, the guest, who was not named, was playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine when they hit the jackpot.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy