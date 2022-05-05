Boeing will move its headquarters to DC area from Chicago

The Biden Administration's guiding concept calls for a combination of diplomacy, alliances, technology, and hard power. The F-35's Joint Program Office enables each. Despite rapidly devolving security situations in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific, the Defense Department’s FY23 budget calls for reduced purchases of the F-35, the most capable aircraft ever to exist. With the program’s international partners set to take a greater share of new aircraft coming online, the Joint Program Office (JPO) – the entity which oversees every aspect of the F-35, including foreign partners and military sales – could become an enabler for the Biden Administration's new concept of "integrated deterrence.” With Congress mandating a report on JPO’s future management by September 2022, Air Force and Naval leaders should think carefully about how to shepherd this asset to strengthen ally and partner capability, especially as the services prepare to take sustainment authority in 2027 and full acquisition authority in 2029.

