Misperceptions can threaten scientific advancement

By Cornell University
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMisperceptions of marginalized and disadvantaged communities' level of concern regarding COVID-19, as well as other issues such as climate change, constitutes a form of social misinformation that may undermine cooperation and trust needed to address collective problems, according to new Cornell-led research. "If we misperceive who is most concerned...

IN THIS ARTICLE
