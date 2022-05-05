ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How our brains influence language change

By University of Vienna
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur language is changing constantly. Researchers of the University of Vienna found that, over centuries, frequently occurring speech sound patterns get even more frequent. The reason for this development is that our brain can perceive, process and learn frequent, and thus prototypical sound patterns more easily than less frequent ones. The...

