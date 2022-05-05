Severe Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 02:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WINDY AND COLDER FOR MOTHER`S DAY WITH SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH EARLY THIS WEEK * Winds: Widespread strong winds will continue today. Expect rough air for plane travel and possible travel restrictions for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the current road information. Areas of blowing dust are possible, and backcountry and ski recreation will be impacted along with rough conditions on area lakes. * Temperatures: A strong cold front will roll through today. This front will usher in a much colder airmass through the first half of the week. Temperatures will be 15-25 degrees below normal. While there is still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it`s likely we will have frost and freeze concerns through Wednesday morning. Watch those sprinklers and protect any sensitive vegetation ahead of time. * Snow: We will see periods of snow and pellet showers along with slight chances for thunderstorms through Tuesday. The best chance for accumulating snow in the mountains appears to be this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves in with more scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Check travel conditions before heading over the hill. Sorry mom. We`ll do better next year.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO