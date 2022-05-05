ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas County, AR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
City
Monroe, AR
County
Monroe County, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Arkansas County, AR
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
FOX8 News

When will the Piedmont Triad see severe weather?

(WGHP) — There’s an “enhanced” risk of severe weather in the Triad on Friday. This means we’re at risk of seeing hail, damaging winds and even tornados. Meteorologist Emily Byrd said that the severe weather will start to come through in the early evening. The entire Piedmont Triad is at risk of seeing this bad […]
#Severe Weather#Cross Roads#Wind Gust#Indian
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Southeastern Brooks Range; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Strong Cold Front Moving Through Late Sunday and Monday A strong cold front will push from west to east across the Interior and Alaska Range late today into Monday. This will bring much cooler temperatures, periods of gusty winds, and a wintry mix of rain and snow. Precipitation with the front will initially fall as rain, before switching over to snow tonight. Low elevation areas can expect 1-2 inches or less of wet snow to accumulate on grassy or cold surfaces by Monday morning. Above 1500 feet, 2-4 inches or less of wet snow is expected. Periods of rain and snow showers will continue into Monday night. These cooler temperatures will slow the ongoing snowmelt process, but rivers will continue to remain high across the area over the next several days. Break-up continues along the Yukon River, and there remains the potential for ice jams. For the latest information on the rivers, go to www.weather.gov/aprfc. For the latest forecast, go to www.weather.gov/afg.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY AND POSSIBLY INTO MONDAY.. Even though relative humidity is expected to rise over the next couple days, increasing southeast winds will keep fire danger elevated across the region. Southeast winds are expected to gust to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon, and could get as high as 35 to 45 mph on Monday afternoon. The lack of recent rainfall has caused grasses and other fine fuels to become tinder dry, leading to an increased threat of wildfires. If you are planning to be outdoors today or Monday, please use caution with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Debris burning; the leading cause of wildfires in Wisconsin, should not be attempted today or Monday. Burning restrictions will likely be in effect for much of central and northern Wisconsin. Be sure to check with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for more information.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Up to 8 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 02:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WINDY AND COLDER FOR MOTHER`S DAY WITH SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH EARLY THIS WEEK * Winds: Widespread strong winds will continue today. Expect rough air for plane travel and possible travel restrictions for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the current road information. Areas of blowing dust are possible, and backcountry and ski recreation will be impacted along with rough conditions on area lakes. * Temperatures: A strong cold front will roll through today. This front will usher in a much colder airmass through the first half of the week. Temperatures will be 15-25 degrees below normal. While there is still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it`s likely we will have frost and freeze concerns through Wednesday morning. Watch those sprinklers and protect any sensitive vegetation ahead of time. * Snow: We will see periods of snow and pellet showers along with slight chances for thunderstorms through Tuesday. The best chance for accumulating snow in the mountains appears to be this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves in with more scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Check travel conditions before heading over the hill. Sorry mom. We`ll do better next year.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Marshall, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Marshall; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE, AND ADJACENT PLAINS THROUGH LINCOLN COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK....SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE, AND ADJACENT PLAINS The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT today. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Southern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Osceola; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Patchy Dense Fog Across Portions of Osceola and southern Brevard counties Early This Morning At 710 AM, traffic cameras and satellite imagery showed locally dense fog had formed across portions of Osceola and southern Brevard counties. The fog appeared to be a little more dense and widespread along Florida`s Turnpike between Yeehaw Junction and St. Cloud, and across Interstate 95 from Melbourne to Palm Bay. Visibilities across this area may be reduced to around a quarter of a mile or less. Motorist on areas roadways in these areas should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 9 AM.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

