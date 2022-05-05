Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST

