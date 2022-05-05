ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 1100 AM EDT. Target Area: Lorain The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Black River At Elyria affecting Lorain County. For the Black River...including Elyria...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Elyria. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding along the East Branch of the Black River on Foster Road in Penfield Township. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM EDT Sunday was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 03/23/1955. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Marshall, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Marshall; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Casitas WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lake Casitas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northern Gila County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Southern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Osceola; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Patchy Dense Fog Across Portions of Osceola and southern Brevard counties Early This Morning At 710 AM, traffic cameras and satellite imagery showed locally dense fog had formed across portions of Osceola and southern Brevard counties. The fog appeared to be a little more dense and widespread along Florida`s Turnpike between Yeehaw Junction and St. Cloud, and across Interstate 95 from Melbourne to Palm Bay. Visibilities across this area may be reduced to around a quarter of a mile or less. Motorist on areas roadways in these areas should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 9 AM.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. In Georgetown, water may begin to bubble up through storm drains near Washington Harbour. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.. For the Coastal Flood Warning, Washington Harbour will begin to flood if floodgates are not in place. More than a third of Roosevelt Island will be covered by water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Washington Channel are at 1:58 PM and 2:56 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 11 AM Sunday morning through 9 PM Monday, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 225, 229, and 230, which includes the southeast mountains and the far southern I-25 corridor A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Sunday morning through midnight Sunday night, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 237, which includes the Eastern San Juan mountains, the Southern Mountains, Pikes Peak region, the central mountains, the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains of Colorado Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Monday morning through Monday evening, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 224, 226 through 228, and 231 through 237, which includes the Eastern San Juan mountains, the Southern Mountains, Pikes Peak region, the central mountains, the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains of Colorado RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 225...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 225...229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. * Timing...Strongest winds will occur during the afternoon and evening hours today, and again Monday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. Little recovery with relative humidity values are expected tonight, before values fall once again Monday morning. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO

