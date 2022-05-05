ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama warden weighs in on Lauderdale County escaped inmate

By Meaghan Mackey
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Investigators are pleading for Alabama Corrections Officer Vicky White to turn herself in as the search for her and escaped inmate Casey White continues. The search entered it’s seventh day on Thursday.

Officials believe Lauderdale County Corrections Officer Vicky had a relationship with Casey and facilitated the escape. Authorities believe the relationship started in 2020 when Casey was brought to Lauderdale County to be arraigned on a murder charge.

Mobile County Sheriff's Office holds cookout for Correctional Officers Week


Since the pair went missing, an investigation has uncovered that Casey has been getting special treatment inside the jail including extra food and even visits from Vicky on her off time. Warden Trey Oliver, who runs Mobile Metro Jail, says he knows the sheriff up in Lauderdale County personally and was shocked to hear the news of the escape.

“It’s a top-notch facility but you know, you’re only as strong as your weakest link and apparently, she got tarnished along the way and it’s just a shame because she sacrificed such a good career and she really had a great retirement going. I hope she turns up alive because certainly things could really be bad,” said Oliver.

Oliver says they have very strict protocols in place at Mobile Metro Jail to ensure nothing like this would ever happen. He says if any relationship between a corrections officer and an inmate is suspected, an investigation is launched immediately and they ensure the two don’t have contact.

IN THIS ARTICLE
