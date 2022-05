At one point in my life, I was fortunate to be a pedestrian and utilize public transportation during my days in New York City. You didn't really need to drive a car in the 5 boroughs of my ol' hometown. When I first moved upstate, culture shock came about as there were no subways or buses to take me from point A to point B, therefore it was inevitable to own a vehicle as the only other option was taking a taxi and even back in the early 80's, the cost of a round trip was exorbitant in nature. So, I got my 1st vehicle, a 1976 Subaru two door sedan and hit the road!

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO