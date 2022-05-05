Towanda man dies in prison after inmate fight, ruled a homicide

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has died while incarcerated in prison after a fight with another inmate, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell in SCI Camp Hill on May 4, 2022 by prison staff just before 3:00 a.m. According to PSP, emergency personnel responded and attempted first aid. Vanderpool was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy from the Cumberland County Coroner stated that Vanderpool died of Multiple Traumatic Injuries and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The Pennsylvania State Police Major Case Team, the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office, and SCI Camp Hill conducted an investigation into Vanderpool’s death. The investigation and an autopsy determined that Vanderpool died from “injuries sustained during a physical altercation with another inmate”, the announcement from PSP said.

According to PennLive, Vanderpool was serving one to six years on drug charges.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time. 18 News will continue to follow this story and provide details as they become available.

