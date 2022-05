The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made. You probably already know this. Nintendo took the winning formula it has established in A Link To The Past on the SNES and expertly transplanted it into a stunning, open 3D world for the N64. The forests, fields, dungeons, and monsters of Hyrule had never felt more alive in an epic tale of good VS evil that transcended time itself.

