Mike Myers hints at fourth Austin Powers film

By Ella Kemp
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Myers has hinted at another Austin Powers film in the near future. The actor, who played the titular hero in the first three films, was asked about the future of the franchise and a fourth film specifically in an interview with Sirius XM‘s Jess Cagle (per EW)....

