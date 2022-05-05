ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Friends, family mourn the loss of Southern University freshman cheerleader

KTBS
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE - Southern University posted on social media Thursday morning to mourn the death of Arlana Miller,...

www.ktbs.com

Related
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
tvinsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Arrested by LSU Police

Following a warrant being issued for American Idol winner Laine Hardy, he has been arrested by the Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD), according to The Post. “Laine Reed Hardy (Non-LSU student) was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303 — Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication. His arrest warrant has been filed with clerk of court,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said in a statement to The Post.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
