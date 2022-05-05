ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Former San Angelo bank employee sentenced in customer fraud will not serve prison time

By Alana Edgin, San Angelo Standard-Times
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO — A former San Angelo bank employee has been sentenced in a 2021 fraud case involving customers' information.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2022, Carmen Garcia Ruiz attended a plea hearing. She was initially charged with four counts of fraudulent use/possession of identifying items. These are state jail felonies punishable by up to 2 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Ruiz pleaded guilty to all charges, and in exchange, state prosecutors suggested 5 years deferred adjudication. She would also pay $25,629.57 in restitution.

Judge Tommy LaFon accepted the recommendation and sentenced Ruiz along those terms.

How a bank investigation led to employee's arrest

On July 27, 2021, the First Convenience Bank/First National Bank's vice president and a bank-wide investigator met with San Angelo police. They reported Ruiz, a former employee at the bank in Walmart, 5501 Sherwood Way, was under investigation.

Ruiz was being investigated for "using customers' personal bank accounts to open and activate credit cards to make purchases totaling $25,629.57." She also moved $2,433.73 of deposits into her personal account, without putting money into the register.

The transactions occurred while Ruiz was at work and at the store gas station between Feb. 23, 2021 and July 17, 2021. When confronted by the bank investigator, Ruiz gave a written statement "confessing to the theft" and was fired, according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 4, she told police she used four customers' account information to create and activate debit/credit cards "to pay for her car and other bills that were due."

Ruiz was arrested Aug. 25 on suspicion of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and released hours later on a $15,000 bond. She was indicted on the four fraud charges in October.

Case coverage timeline:

Nov. 2, 2021: Former San Angelo bank employee indicted on fraud charges

Aug. 25, 2021: Police: Former San Angelo bank employee used customer information to get over $25,000

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Former San Angelo bank employee sentenced in customer fraud will not serve prison time

Comments / 1

