Early voting sees low turnout so far

Wilson County poll worker Mamie Frances Fields gives Wilson County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Hawley an “I voted today” sticker after submitting his ballot on April 28, the first day of early voting for the May 17 election.

Nearly 2.5% of registered Wilson County voters have cast a ballot in the May 17 election.

Wilson County Elections Director Rená Morris said voters have turned in 854 Democratic and 504 Republican ballots since the polls opened on April 28. In addition to registered Democrats and Republicans voting in their respective primaries, unaffiliated voters can participate in the partisan primary of their choice.

Races on May ballots include the Wilson City Council’s District 3,5,6 and 7 seats and primaries for N.C. Senate District 4, North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District and the state’s U.S. Senate seat. Republican voters have one state Supreme Court and two N.C. Court of Appeals primaries.

Contests for all seven Wilson County Board of Commissioners seats and N.C. House District 24 will appear on November’s general election ballot.

An administrative error placed some Whirligig Station voters in the wrong Wilson City Council district, but state elections officials have corrected the error, so the affected residents should receive the right ballot.

First-time voters and those who need to update registration can do so during one-stop early voting from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays through May 13 at the Wilson County Board of Elections’ 112 Douglas St. E. elections office in downtown Wilson.

Voters also can cast a ballot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, or from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8.