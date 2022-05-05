ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOMETOWN PHOTO: Helicopter buzzing around western Polk County is trimming power lines

By Kevin The Editor
 2 days ago

For those curious about the helicopter that’s been flying around the Highway 100 and Prior Station Road area of Polk County this week, you’ll be surprised to see what is hanging underneath it.

You’re looking at 10 2-foot diameter saw blades stacked together in a row and used for just one purpose: trimming tree branches off of utility lines and other infrastructure.

The chopper has spent the past two days working in the area, part of a larger effort in recent months to make improvements through Polk County to infrastructure of the power grid. That’s included pole replacements, work on lines, and for drivers in Rockmart from time to time, a lot of headaches.

Check out the video below for a Hometown Video Extra about the helicopter and how it works.

And enjoy the photos.

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

