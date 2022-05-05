NTC Alternative High students weld bike racks for Monk Botanical Gardens
WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School students recently donated bike racks they welded to Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau.
The racks have enough space for 12 bikes and provide garden-goers a place to park their bikes before entering the gardens.
Community members are invited to attend the installation of these bike racks from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 to meet these local students and recognize their hard work. Installation will start around 1:30 p.m.
During the class, students learned welding techniques, laser operation, metal forming and fabrication.
