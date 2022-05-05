NTC Alternative High students weld bike racks for Monk Botanical Gardens

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School students recently donated bike racks they welded to Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau.

Bike racks made by Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School students. Photo courtesy NTC.

The racks have enough space for 12 bikes and provide garden-goers a place to park their bikes before entering the gardens.

Community members are invited to attend the installation of these bike racks from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 to meet these local students and recognize their hard work. Installation will start around 1:30 p.m.

During the class, students learned welding techniques, laser operation, metal forming and fabrication.