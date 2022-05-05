ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTC Alternative High students weld bike racks for Monk Botanical Gardens

By Shereen Siewert
WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School students recently donated bike racks they welded to Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau.

Bike racks made by Northcentral Technical College Alternative High School students. Photo courtesy NTC.

The racks have enough space for 12 bikes and provide garden-goers a place to park their bikes before entering the gardens.

Community members are invited to attend the installation of these bike racks from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 to meet these local students and recognize their hard work. Installation will start around 1:30 p.m.

During the class, students learned welding techniques, laser operation, metal forming and fabrication.

Demo Day for The Branch to showcase local students' talents

WAUSAU — The Branch will host a Demo Day program on Friday, May 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP at Wausau campus. The event will include presentations by teams of college students to the leadership of Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. and Ruder Ware LLSC. This event is open to the public.
Impact100 names 2022 grant finalists

WAUSAU – The women's philanthropic organization Impact100 Greater Wausau has announced three finalists for its 2022 $100,000 grant: Childcaring, Inc.; Good News Project, Inc.; and ATTIC Correctional Services, Inc. One of these finalists will receive the grant at the Impact100 Greater Wausau annual awards celebration on May 16....
