Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat continue to do their favorite thing, which is load up the injury report with a bunch of questionable players. That was the case again entering Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as Strus was one of the guys listed. Despite what is described as a right hamstring strain, the sharpshooter has received the green light to take the court.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO