Warmer, calmer day ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and grandmas out there! Unfortunately, this could be one to remember weather-wise with critical fire danger, blowing dust, and potentially damaging wind gusts. A weak disturbance crossed our state last night, but it won’t cool us off too much, other than a couple of degrees. Otherwise, stronger wind gusts spill into New Mexico. This will allow for critical fire danger for the northeast quadrant with powerful wind gusts of 45-60 mph Sunday afternoon. Wind gusts/fire danger will be the highest today before coming down slightly next week. Red Flag warnings and high wind warnings are in effect as temperatures trend 10° above average with extremely low humidity. New growth on the older fires as well as new fires starting are a big concern for us this afternoon.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO