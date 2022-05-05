ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Warmer, calmer day ahead

KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ll get a much needed break from the extreme wind gusts both Thursday and Friday as we’re in between storm systems. This will allow for the fire crews to catch up and hopefully contain more of the blazes. Temperatures will also warm up several degrees from Wednesday...

KRQE News 13

High wind and heat this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Mother’s Day weekend! We’ll begin turning up the heat Friday afternoon with highs nearly 10° above average. We’ll see some afternoon wind gusts again, but will catch a break from the strongest gusts for one more day. Westerly winds will gust 25-35 mph this afternoon pushing some wildfire smoke eastward. This […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC Chicago

Sunny, Comfortable Weekend Ahead of 80-Degree Temperatures

Pleasant conditions and sunny skies are poised to make a return this weekend, but the situation won't even compare to the summer-like weather anticipated early next week. Saturday will begin with temperatures in the high 40s to low 50s before ascending to a high of 60 degrees later on. The area will likely see sunny skies overall and cooler temperatures along the lakefront, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Damaging winds, critical fire danger on Mother’s Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and grandmas out there! Unfortunately, this could be one to remember weather-wise with critical fire danger, blowing dust, and potentially damaging wind gusts. A weak disturbance crossed our state last night, but it won’t cool us off too much, other than a couple of degrees. Otherwise, stronger wind gusts spill into New Mexico. This will allow for critical fire danger for the northeast quadrant with powerful wind gusts of 45-60 mph Sunday afternoon. Wind gusts/fire danger will be the highest today before coming down slightly next week. Red Flag warnings and high wind warnings are in effect as temperatures trend 10° above average with extremely low humidity. New growth on the older fires as well as new fires starting are a big concern for us this afternoon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Las Cruces, NM
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Roswell, NM
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Chilly storm to send rain, snow across Northwest

The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
SEATTLE, WA
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

Hot as a habanero on this Cinco de Mayo. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A cold front approaches tomorrow and brings a slight risk of severe storms from 1pm to 7pm Friday 5/6/2022. The primary threat will be damaging winds & large hail at a 15% chance. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at a 2% chance. Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Breezy and drier Saturday and not as hot. Seasonable sunshine for Mother’s Day. Staying dry and near average temperatures wise into the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Clear, chilly tonight; Warm-up expected for Mother’s Day

TONIGHT: Eventual clearing and chilly. Lows in the mid to low 40s. MOTHER’S DAY: Sunny skies and warmer for Sunday. High temperatures will be closer to normal in the upper 60s. A light breeze at around 10MPH. Some clouds filter in by Sunday evening into Sunday night, but no rain is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on this Easter Sunday

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. We continue to track scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast. Heading into this evening, we will see increased coverage mainly after 9 PM. Some of these storms could be stronger - and contain heavy winds, hail, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Wildfire update, New video, Windy and warm, Community outrage, Paid internships

Friday’s Top Stories Over 1,000 drivers caught after Albuquerque implements speed cameras What’s happening around New Mexico May 6 – May 12 Farmington Police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting Animal Humane hopes to relocate Las Vegas shelter pets Film starring Kelsey Grammar begins production in Las Cruces APS student exhibit opens at Albuquerque Museum […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
UPI News

First heat wave of 2022 on tap for south-central U.S.

The year's first heat wave is brewing for the south-central United States, and AccuWeather meteorologists say temperatures that are typical of midsummer will expand across much of the central Plains and the Ohio Valley to the Great Lakes region and even part of the interior Northeast as well next week.
TEXAS STATE

