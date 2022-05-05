ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators want to know how a fire started inside an Annapolis park bathroom

By Ryan Dickstein
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out inside a bathroom at Jonas and Catherine Green State Park in Annapolis.

It happened May 2 around 6:55pm at the park located on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

Anne Arundel County Fire investigators are trying to find out how it started, and who may be responsible.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 410-222-8477 or email arsontips@aacounty.org.

