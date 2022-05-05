ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single photon emitter takes a step closer to quantum tech

By Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
Cover picture for the articleTo get closer to quantum technology we need to develop non-classical light sources that can emit a single photon at a time and do so on demand. Scientists at EPFL have now designed one of these "single photon emitters" that can work at room temperature and is based on quantum dots...

The Independent

Scientists make ‘miracle material’ breakthrough to revolutionise solar power

Scientists have discovered a way to make ultra-efficient solar cells on a commercial scale using the “miracle material” perovskite.A team from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and Imperial College London made the discovery in a breakthrough that could have major implications for renewable energy production and reaching zero carbon objectives.Perovskite has been hailed for its remarkable properties compared to tradtional silicon solar cells, however until now they have been too unstable to be suitable for commercial use. The next-generation cells are expected to cost less, have a much higher power conversion efficiency, and be lightweight and flexible...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Stanford Scientists Have Produced the First Complete Picture of an Elusive Quasiparticle

Scientists have taken a significant step in understanding these whirling quasiparticles and putting them to work in future semiconductor technologies. Researchers reported that they have imaged the exciton’s electron and hole for the first time, revealing how excitons may be trapped in dense, stable arrays. According to the scientists, the findings have significant implications for the development of various future technologies as well as the quest to better understand excitons.
SCIENCE
#Quantum Physics#Tech#Quantum State#Quantum Information#Quantum Technology#Epfl#Spe#Laser
Nature.com

Total synthesis and antimicrobial evaluation of (+)-hygrophorone B and its analogues

This paper describes the synthesis and evaluation of lead compounds with a new chemical skeleton that is not found in conventional antimicrobial agents. The biologically attractive cyclopentenoid (+)-hygrophorone B12, isolated from the fruiting bodies of Hygrophorus abieticola, and its analogues were synthesized in a longer linear sequence of twelve steps, starting from a cyclopentenone derivative. This synthesis involved the following crucial steps: (i) oximation of a ketone to stabilize the requisite aldehyde to install a side chain and (ii) coupling of an aldehyde with a side chain to assemble the desired hygrophorone. Then, the antimicrobial activity of these hygrophorones towards clinically relevant bacterial pathogens was evaluated. The results showed that hygrophorone B12 and its analogues are especially effective in preventing the proliferation of gram-positive bacteria. In addition, it was found that some structural features such as the presence of the enone moiety as well as the carbon"“carbon triple bond on the hydrocarbon chain were pivotal to increase the antimicrobial activity of hygrophorone B. This study is expected to support the development of novel antimicrobial agents by flexibly synthesizing hygrophorone B analogues with a carbon five-membered ring skeleton from the common intermediate.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Explosive Compound Synthesized From Strange World of High-Pressure Chemistry

Researchers from Skoltech, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Howard University, the University of Chicago, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics have synthesized K2N6, an exotic compound containing N6 groups and packing explosive amounts of energy. While the team had to create synthesis pressures several times higher than it would take to make the material useful outside the lab as an explosive or rocket propellant, the experiment to be published today (April 21, 2022) in Nature Chemistry takes us one step closer to what would be technologically applicable.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

A surging glow in a distant galaxy could change the way we look at black holes

Something strange is afoot in the galaxy known as 1ES 1927+654: In late 2017, and for reasons that scientists couldn't explain, the supermassive black hole sitting at the heart of this galaxy underwent a massive identity crisis. Over a span of months, the already-bright object, which is so luminous that it belongs to a class of black holes known as active galactic nuclei (AGN), suddenly grew a lot brighter—glowing nearly 100 times more than normal in visible light.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How mechanical ventilation affects the trajectories of aerosols that may carry viral particles

We have known for a longtime now that the COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2 is a mostly airborne disease. Ventilation of indoor spaces is therefore one of the most useful ways in which we can keep people safe. Research in the International Journal of Simulation and Process Modelling, has investigated the fluid dynamics of how mechanical ventilation affects the trajectories of aerosols that might be carrying viral particles from infected people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Reconfigurable silicon nanoantennas controlled by vectorial light field

A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances considers reconfigurable silicon nano antennas controlled by vectorial light field. According to Mie's theory, high-index dielectric particles can be induced with intense electric and magnetic multipole resonance under visible range. The interference between electric and magnetic multipole in particles will bring many novel optical properties, such as the enhancement of electromagnetic field, the change of scattering direction and so on. Thereinto, since silicon is the most commonly used material for semiconductor devices with high refractive index, the use of micro-nano silicon structures as all-dielectric optical nano-antennas provides a high-quality platform for optical field modulation and interaction between light and matter at the nanoscale.
SCIENCE
Science News

50 years ago, scientists had hints of a planet beyond Pluto

Cometary evidence of a planet beyond Pluto — Science News, May 6, 1972. There have been suggestions that our solar system might have a tenth planet…. In the April Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific, a mathematician … presents what he says is “some very interesting evidence of a planet beyond Pluto.” The evidence comes from calculations of the orbit of Halley’s comet.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Research on the photonic crystal topological state beyond the optical diffraction limit

A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances considers research on photonic crystal topological states beyond the optical diffraction limit. The ubiquitous light shows different characteristics in different materials. If the material is selectively periodically arranged at the wavelength level of the light, causing regularly repeating regions of high and low dielectric constant, the propagation behavior of the light can be controlled. These periodic structures are called photonic crystals, and wavelengths that propagate are called modes. Based on photonic crystal, there are lots of applications such as low and high reflection coatings on lenses and mirrors, photonic-crystal fibers, optical sensors, etc.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Soil analysis finds significant contamination from heavy metals in UK churchyards

Dangerous elements like lead are present in concentrated levels in graveyard soils around UK churches, new analysis has found, presenting a potentially major problem for surrounding communities and potential redevelopment of sites like this. Led by Keele's Dr. Jamie Pringle, the research team used portable X-ray fluorescence techniques to analyze...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Removing 'climber' plants doubles tree growth, and more conservation strategies

Protecting nature starts with science. Here's a roundup of recent scientific research published by Conservation International experts. 1. Keeping 'climbers' out of forests can help promote tree growth. When logging or storms disturb forests, they can regenerate on their own—but not without competition. Fast-growing, invasive climbing plants, such as...
AGRICULTURE
scitechdaily.com

Light-Infused Hybrid Particles Speed Energy Transfer in Organic Semiconductors

Polaritons offer the best of two very different worlds. These hybrid particles combine light and molecules of organic material, making them ideal energy transfer vessels in organic semiconductors. They are both compatible with modern electronics but also move speedily, thanks to their photonic origins. However, polaritons are difficult to control,...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Scientists invent topological-cavity surface-emitting laser

Semiconductor lasers are the most widely used lasers due to their compact size, high efficiency, low cost and wide spectra. But they suffer low output power and low beam quality—two specifications difficult to improve simultaneously. For example, although a larger cavity increases power, it supports more modes to lase which decreases beam quality.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Physicists make ‘impossible’ superconductor discovery that could make computers hundreds of times faster

Physicists have developed a superconductor circuit that was previously thought to be impossible.The discovery of one-way superconductivity could mean that low-waste, high-speed circuits are possible and could revolutionise computing by making electronics hundreds of times faster without any energy loss.Superconductors are made with a current that goes through a wire without any resistance, which makes blocking the current close to impossible. Making the current flow in only one direction is an even harder challenge, but one that is necessary for computers.“Technology which was previously only possible using semi-conductors can now potentially be made with superconductors using this building block. This...
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Artificial Intelligence Computing Using Networks of Tiny Nanomagnets

Researchers have shown it is possible to perform artificial intelligence using tiny nanomagnets that interact like neurons in the brain. The new technology, developed by a team led by Imperial College London researchers, could significantly reduce the energy cost of artificial intelligence (AI), which is currently doubling globally every 3.5 months.
SOFTWARE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover Surprising Applications of Nanodiamonds

A physical chemist and a diverse group of his students are working on applications with nanoscopic diamonds. Diamonds represent so much more to Abraham Wolcott than glistening gemstones and status symbols. The physical chemist at San Jose State University works with nanodiamonds, which are microscopic diamonds created by breaking apart bigger synthetic diamonds. Nanodiamonds are so tiny that a row of 8,000 of them would span the breadth of a human hair.
CHEMISTRY

