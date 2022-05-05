Shelby County couple wanted on prohibited sexual conduct charges

Texas' highest criminal court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio, the only Latina on the state's death row, who was set to die Wednesday. The decision from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came as the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles was also poised to recommend to Gov. Greg Abbott whether to stay Lucio's execution. A lower court can now review Lucio's claims that her execution should be stopped based on new evidence that would clear her in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO