ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Missing teen in Pulaski County found safe

By David Cross
WSET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Police chase leads to arrest in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have charged an Albemarle County man following a police chase through several communities Wednesday. The chase happened at 12:41 p.m. when Galax Police started to pursue a BMW sedan, State Police said. The chase crossed into Grayson County before coming to an end near Old Baywood Road and Grammar Lane.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pulaski County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Pulaski, VA
County
Pulaski County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Wset
FOX8 News

Reidsville man charged in connection to 2021 drug death

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing a charge of death by distribution of narcotics, according to the Reidsville Police Department. Investigators say that the drug-related death occurred in Reidsville on Dec. 18, 2021. The Reidsville Police Department’s investigation ultimately led to the arrest of Kevan Allen Pearson Jr, on April 28. Pearson […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WJHL

VSP: Man charged after leading Galax police, state police on pursuit

GALAX, Va. (WJHL) – A man from Albemarle County is facing charges after he led police on a pursuit. According to a statement from the Virginia State Police, the pursuit began just before 12:41 p.m. on Wednesday when officers with the Galax Police Department began pursuing a BMW sedan. The chase continued through Carroll County […]
GALAX, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro man struck by vehicle while crossing Rosser Avenue

A 73-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Rosser Avenue from Lennox Place on Tuesday, according to Waynesboro Police. The vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old female driver of Stuarts Draft, traveling north on Rosser Avenue. The man was listed as stable but in critical condition...
WAYNESBORO, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

VSP: 1 killed in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Scott County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 5:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Sinking Creek Highway. The VSP said a vehicle was traveling on Sinking Creek Highway when it ran off the road and struck a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appomattox man killed in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Appomattox man has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. At 7:30 a.m. May 5, Virginia State Police responded to the crash on Doss Road, just east of White Oak Lane. Christian Goff, 22, was riding a Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man stabbed to death in Pittsylvania County

DRY FORK, Va. (WDBJ) - A Dry Fork man is dead, the victim of a stabbing Thursday night. Kenneth Lee Osborne Jr., 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called about 9:40 p.m. May 5 about the...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Action News Jax

Woman killed while walking along road in hit-and-run crash in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a woman is dead after a hit-and-run on Silver Lake Dr. near Thicket Ln. in Putnam County. At approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Silver Lake Dr. east of Thicket Ln. At the same time, the 48-year-old victim from Palatka City was walking westbound on Silver Lake Dr.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WHSV

Man arrested for alleged shooting in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jamar Maurice Bowie on two felony charges and a misdemeanor charge stemming from an alleged shooting. On May 4, 2022, Waynesboro Police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Mulberry Street for reports of a verbal and physical fight. As Waynesboro officers responded, information was released that a gunshot was allegedly heard.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

“No perceived threat” after man’s death in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police and the medical examiner’s office are investigating a death. Late Thursday morning, officers responded to a home on Harrison Street to check the welfare of a man who had not been seen for several weeks. Officers found Roy Mitchell Hicks, III, 58 of Lynchburg, dead and in an advanced state of decomposition, according to police.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy