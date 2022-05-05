ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee Country Village & Museum to open new exhibit, “Duck, Duck, Shoot! The Story Of American Waterbirds” Exploring 19th-Century Waterfowling And Conservation

By Editor
mhflsentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening to the public on Saturday, May 7, Genesee Country Village & Museum will present an expansive new exhibit in the John L. Wehle Gallery focused on the history of waterfowling in 19th-century America. Duck, Duck, Shoot! The Story of American Waterbirds spans from sustenance practices to over-hunting, and the birth...

