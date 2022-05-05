ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online security is as easy as changing your password

By Patrick Berry
WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – Not only is today Cinco de Mayo, it’s also National Password...

www.wwlp.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Weird text, email or call? Here’s how to know if it’s a scam or not

Here are some tips from the Federal Trade Commission on how to spot scam, spam of phishing text messages on your mobile device. Scammers send fake text messages to trick you into giving them your personal information – things like your password, account number, or Social Security number. If they get that information, they could gain access to your email, bank, or other accounts. Or they could sell your information to other scammers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
The Independent

7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

A VPN, or a virtual private network, is a little tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server somewhere in the world, tricking everyone into thinking you’re browsing from a different location.The use of VPNs has been growing astronomically over the past few years for a number of reasons – to help skirt censorship (in Russia and China) for one, but also because of the rise of home...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

These fake Windows 10 updates will land you with a ransomware infection

Fake Windows 10 updates are being used to spread the Magniber ransomware strain, reports suggest. Ransomware continues to be a scourge for consumers and businesses alike, but Magniber mainly seems to be targeting students and other non-professional users, according to Bleeping Computer sources. Based on the Magnitude exploit kit, the...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Millions of IoT devices and routers could have a mega security flaw

An unpatched vulnerability in a popular C standard library found in a wide range of IoT products and routers could put millions of devices at risk of attack. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-05-02 and discovered by Nozomi Networks, is present in the domain name system (DNS) component of the library uClibc and its uClibc-ng fork from the OpenWRT team. Both uClibc and uClibc-ng are widely used by Netgear, Axis, Linksys and other major vendors as well as in Linux distros designed for embedded applications.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

VPN providers are ordered to store user data for 5 or more years in India

The Indian government has published a directive that will force VPN providers and crypto exchange platforms to store user data for at least five years, even when customers have since terminated their relationship with the companies in question. Decision makers at businesses who don’t comply with the new ruling could face up to one year in prison, with it going into effect in late June 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple, Google, Microsoft Back 'FIDO' Tech to Dump Passwords on Websites and Apps

Three of the largest tech companies say they're going to adopt features that support passwordless logins for websites and apps. Many people historically rely on easily hacked passwords, which leads to potentially catastrophic risks for their personal information. What it means for you. Eventually, everyday people may be able to...
TECHNOLOGY

