San Diego, CA

2 boys arrested in 4S Ranch vandalism case

By Dillon Davis
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO – Two boys suspected of breaking into and then vandalizing the Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s reservoir in 4S Ranch have been arrested, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

They were captured on surveillance footage in late April with images from that video shared by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department this week. Their break-in resulted in extensive damage to equipment and infrastructure at the facility near the 10000 block of Camino San Thomas, the agency said.

Neither was publicly identified because they are both minors, Det. Justin Cole said in an emailed release.

Explosions of 3 ‘homemade’ devices in North County probed

Speaking to FOX 5, Cole said the agency received “numerous tips and leads” about the incident, but that ultimately, the boys’ parents saw the news story and reported them to the agency.

No further information was shared about the arrests. A $1,000 reward was offered for information through the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line, though Cole said he was unclear if the parents would be able to collect on it.

