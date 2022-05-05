ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders: A Philadelphia Story

WHYY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian American Studies Scholar and host Rob Buscher discusses AAPI involvement in...

video.whyy.org

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

As companies push for a return to the office, Asian Americans fear for their safety

Last October, a 30-something Asian American woman was commuting from work on the New York City subway when she suddenly felt liquid pouring over her head and sleeve, something thrown through the train’s doors by a group of kids on the platform in downtown Brooklyn. Moments earlier, she had heard the group say something along the lines of “Asian” or “Chinese.” She immediately feared it was acid.
BROOKLYN, NY
yr.media

VA Parents Say Questionable H.S. Admissions Is Discriminatory Against Asian Americans

The Supreme Court declined to block a Fairfax County Virginia high school from using a new admissions plan that a community group says discriminates against Asian Americans. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology changed its admission system in 2020, with the goal of achieving more diversity among its students. After the makeup of Asian students in admitted classes dropped from 65% to 54%, a group of parents sued. This led to a federal judge ruling the new system amounted to unconstitutional racial balancing. However, the 4th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals put that ruling on hold, allowing the school to continue using the system while the case is on appeal.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
LiveScience

What's the difference between race and ethnicity?

Race and ethnicity are terms that are sometimes used sloppily, almost interchangeably. But race and ethnicity are not the same thing. Both terms are used to describe human identity, but in different – if related – ways. Identity might bring to mind questions of skin color, nationality, language, religion, cultural traditions or family ancestry. Both race and ethnicity encompass many of these descriptors. "'Race' and 'ethnicity' have been and continue to be used as ways to describe human diversity," said Nina Jablonski, an anthropologist and paleobiologist at The Pennsylvania State University, who is known for her research into the evolution of human skin color. "Race is understood by most people as a mixture of physical, behavioral and cultural attributes. Ethnicity recognizes differences between people mostly on the basis of language and shared culture."
SOCIETY
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American Studies#Racism#Aapi
The Atlantic

Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid

What would it have been like to live in Babel in the days after its destruction? In the Book of Genesis, we are told that the descendants of Noah built a great city in the land of Shinar. They built a tower “with its top in the heavens” to “make a name” for themselves. God was offended by the hubris of humanity and said:
RELIGION
Fox News

Black success demolishes the left's '2+2 = racism' lie

Dr. Jessica Watkins rode a Space-X rocket out of Cape Canaveral at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday. Destination: the International Space Station, where the 33-year-old astronaut became the ISS’s first Black female crew member and flight engineer. From 248 miles above sea level, this UCLA Ph.D. (geology), Cal Tech post-doctoral fellow, and fifth Black woman in space can peer down in astonishment at those on Earth who consider math racist and not quite right for Blacks.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC News

Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

A majority of Black Americans say being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds, according to a new report by Pew Research Center. About three-quarters of Black people said so despite where they come from, their economic status or educational backgrounds.
SOCIETY
TIME

I Moved to America for a Better Life. Here's Why I'm Leaving

In a panicked state, I pack my bag for my trip to Ho Chi Minh City. I’d received the news of my grandmother’s ill health, her doctor’s warning of her imminent passing. Amid the anxiety about my grandmother’s rapidly deteriorating condition, rising COVID-19 cases in Vietnam , travel, I am also acutely aware of a more practical matter: I don’t have enough time to buy any American merchandise to gift my relatives. Whenever my uncle visits Vietnam from Texas, he fills his suitcase with Dollar Tree goods to appease friends and family, never mind that many of those items had been manufactured in Vietnam. I blush at the thought of showing up empty-handed.
TRAVEL
WHYY

Anthea Butler on ‘White Evangelical Racism’

This episode was originally broadcast on December 28, 2021. University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
Axios

New study shows complexities of the Afro Latino experience

Over 6 million Americans — many more than previously known — identify as Afro Latino, according to a Pew Research Center study released this week. The big picture: The results of the survey show the nation’s evolving diversity and the complex racial and ethnic makeup of Latinos in the U.S.
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

Why COVID-19 gaslighting by politicians is so dangerous for democracy

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the United States Capitol building, the Republican Party faced a crucial moral test: whether to reject the baseless conspiracy theory that the 2020 general election had been “stolen” from Donald Trump or to embrace that dangerous falsehood as official party dogma. After gauging the political winds, the Republican Party cynically chose to embrace the falsehood, going so far as to ostracize party members who upheld the truth. In doing so, the GOP solidified its mutation from a political party to a political cult. After two years of acknowledging the dangers of...
U.S. POLITICS
Tennessee Lookout

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy