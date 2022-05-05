ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

Police probe of alleged shooting spree spans 3 counties

By Giuliana Bruno
GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The owner of Black Horse Farms in Athens was shocked to come to work on Saturday and find bullet holes in the greenhouse and inside her store. Police are investigating a possible connection to a string of similar incidents in Colonie , allegedly carried out by 23-year-old Christopher Huck of Bolton Landing.

Chellie Apa’s market on State Route 9W is dotted with blue tape where bullets hit or grazed after flying through the front doors, which have since been replaced. She said police told her it happened early Saturday morning. “At four in the morning, we have no staff here,” Apa said. “Luckily with no one here, no one was hurt.”

That would’ve been about an hour after police say Huck shot up four closed or unoccupied businesses in Latham that were not believed to be targeted for a specific reason. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said his office is looking into an incident in Malta that could be related, as well.

Police make arrest in Glens Falls bank robbery

The Colonie Police Department told NEWS10:

I can confirm that we are aware of one incident in Greene County, and one incident in Saratoga County, which we believe may be related to Huck’s incidents in Colonie.  They had reports of similar damage, and the damage occurred during the same overnight period.  We are sharing information with the respective Sheriff’s offices in an attempt to determine if Huck is responsible.

Lieutenant Daniel J. Belles, Investigations Division
Teen arrested for bringing fake gun to Schenectady HS

Apa said the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was excellent in its response to the incident at the farm. “They were here immediately. They did a thorough investigation, and made sure it was safe,” Apa said. “Then they let us know that the man had been identified on Monday.”

Christopher Huck, facing a slew of charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, burglary, criminal mischief and criminal use of a firearm, remains in Albany County Jail. He was scheduled Wednesday night for a preliminary hearing, but police say he waived it.

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
