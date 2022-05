Representative Tom Reed visited Finger Lakes Textiles on Thursday. Reed said of the Waterloo manufacturing facility: “We enjoyed our tour of Finger Lakes Textiles and having the opportunity to meet with their fantastic workforce. We care about our local manufacturers and will always fight to ensure they have the resources they need to thrive and prosper. Manufacturing is the backbone of our economy, and we will do everything we can to promote this vital industry.”

