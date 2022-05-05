ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Supercomputing and neutrons crack code to uranium compound's signature vibes

By Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOak Ridge National Laboratory researchers used the nation's fastest supercomputer to map the molecular vibrations of an important but little-studied uranium compound produced during the nuclear fuel cycle for results that could lead to a cleaner, safer world. The study by researchers from ORNL, Savannah River National Laboratory and...

phys.org

