Jordan Lay leaving Lamar volleyball for new job

Lamar head volleyball coach Jordan Lay spent two seasons in Beaumont. The Cardinals are now searching for his replacement. (Lamar University athletics photo)

Lamar University is once again looking for a new volleyball coach.

Jordan Lay, who spent two years coaching the Cardinals, will not return next season. A Lamar spokesman said Lay was not fired, but instead chose to leave and take an associate head coaching position at a "Power 5 school."

Lay arrived at Lamar in January of 2020, taking over for previous coach Michelle Kuester. In the two seasons since, Lay went 5-38 overall, including just one conference win combined in the Southland and WAC.

Prior to his time at Wofford, Lay spent three seasons as head coach at West Alabama, a Division II program.

Lay told the Enterprise that he would be taking a job at a different school, but did not specify where.

The Cardinals have not posted a winning record in more than a decade. Lamar went 15-14 overall in 2009.

