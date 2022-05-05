ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europa League final 2022: Date, kick-off time and TV channel plus Europa Conference League final

By Nyle Smith
 2 days ago
GRAB your popcorn football lovers as we are just WEEKS away from the Europa League final - and the showpiece in Seville has been set.

West Ham United have been strong contenders throughout the tournament.

West Ham were knocked out of the Europa League semi-final by Frankfurt Credit: Getty
Rangers successfully overturned a one-goal deficit to book their place in Seville Credit: Willie Vass

But Aaron Cresswell's 19th minute sending off, contributed to them being comfortably knocked out by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Elsewhere, Rangers had an uphill battle of overturning a one-goal deficit to beat German outfit RB Leipzig.

However they managed to do so and in the most dramatic of circumstances too - booking their flight to Seville later on this month.

When is the Europa League final?

Europe's secondary club competition is set to conclude on Wednesday, May 18.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm UK time - 9pm in Seville, Spain.

Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium will be designated venue for the final showdown which can around 42,000 spectators.

Ironically, the venue belongs to Spanish outfit Sevilla who have won this competition a record SIX times.

Extra-time and penalties are available if the two teams cannot be separated after 120 minutes.

What TV channel is the Europa League final on and can I live stream it?

The Europa League final will be broadcasted live on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate.

BT Sport are yet to announced what time the coverage commences from but it is usually one hour before kick-off which is at 8pm UK time.

Subscription members will have the option to stream the game live via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app.

Can I buy tickets for the Europa League final?

UEFA have provided supporters with the option to apply for the showpiece event through their official ticket portal.

However, fans can only apply for a maximum of two tickets in the same category until April 28, 2022 - 1pm UK time (2pm in Paris)

And all tickets will be delivered as mobile tickets to a dedicated IOS/Android app.

For further details on ticket pricing, head to the official UEFA ticket portal.

What about the Europa Conference League final?

The Europa Conference League final is happening on Wednesday, May 25.

BT Sport will be broadcasting ALL the live action with the coverage time yet to be announced.

Arena Kombetare in Albania will be the venue for the final showpiece which can hold around 22,000 spectators.

