ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Doncic passes Jordan in this NBA postseason stat

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cwfX_0fUB2NDR00

PHOENIX (KFDX/KJTL) — Few players in the National Basketball Association can say they’ve surpassed arguably the greatest player of all time in any statistical category.

Even fewer can say they did it at the age of 23.

Yet, that’s exactly what happened in Phoenix on Wednesday, May 4, when the Dallas Mavericks’ star guard Luka Doncic finished Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 35 points.

Those 35 points raised his points per game average in the playoffs to 33.5, giving him sole possession of the best points per game average in the postseason in NBA history .

Before Wednesday night’s game against the Suns, he was tied at 33.4 playoff points per game with the only other player in history with an average above 30 points per game in the playoffs.

Michael Jordan.

This accomplishment comes on the heels of Doncic earning his 500th playoff point scored last week against the Utah Jazz in the final game of their playoff series.

Doncic needed only 16 postseason games to accomplish 500 career playoff points, the fewest games needed since…

Michael Jordan, who only needed 14 games to score 500 playoff points.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, Doncic earned sole possession of the record in a losing effort, putting them quickly in a 0-2 hole for the series.

With every game postseason game played, that average will change, so it remains to be seen how long Doncic will maintain sole possession of this record, or by how much he will extend the gap between himself and Jordan.

But at the age of 23, Doncic will hopefully have plenty of postseason games ahead of him to change that total.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Star, TX
The Spun

Steve Kerr Sends Clear Message Towards Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some mince words for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into Game 3. Kerr doesn't want any of his players to risk injuring a player on the Grizzlies, even though the opposite happened in Game 2. Dillon Brooks was ejected from the game after...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Reveals What Kevin Durant Texted Him

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wasn't happy with former teammate Kendrick Perkins during the first round of the NBA playoffs. Perkins went on First Take after the Celtics stole Game 1 against the Nets (before they swept them) and said that Durant got "punked" by them. Durant didn't appreciate that at all.
NBA
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley believes Luka Doncic “has to learn to play without the ball” in order for the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Phoenix Suns

Despite two fantastic performances from Luka Doncic in the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Semifinals series against the Phoenix Suns, the Mavs find themselves in a 0-2 hole as they head back home. Doncic has been sensational; unfortunately, the rest of his team has not been on the same level as their young superstar.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Kfdx#The Dallas Mavericks#Suns#The Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Carried The Ball For 7 Seconds And The Referee Didn't Call It: "Ja Morant Carries The Ball On Pretty Much Every Possession… And It Never Gets Called. This Is Pretty Excessive Too."

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are locked in an epic matchup in Round 2 of the 2022 Playoffs. Both sides have crossed the first hurdle in their hunt to win the 2022 NBA Championship. So far the series has been extremely close and both sides have won...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
WFAE.org

Former Charlotte Hornets star Muggsy Bogues discusses his new book

Former NBA basketball star Muggsy Bogues is well-known for his prowess on the basketball court as a youth, in college and the NBA. At 5’3, he holds the record for being the shortest NBA player ever. But that didn’t keep Muggsy from outmaneuvering much taller players with his steals and quickness such as Patrick Ewing, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and even Michael Jordan.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy