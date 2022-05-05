ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

University of Evansville holds conference on Lickliter being let go

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville announced on Thursday that they will be parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Todd Lickliter effective immediately.

“I have had the opportunity to meet with Coach Lickliter and it is obvious that he is an outstanding individual who cares greatly for this University and our student-athletes,” said recently hired Athletic Director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried . “Todd and his staff have exemplified the true meaning and purpose of a Purple Ace. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Lickliter assumed the head coaching position on January 21, 2020 and directed the program through the COVID-19 pandemic. The university says a national search for Lickliter’s replacement will begin immediately.

EVANSVILLE, IN
