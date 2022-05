WWE SmackDown capped off tonight's action with a face-off between RK-Bro, Drew McIntyre, and The Bloodline ahead of their match at WrestleMania Backlash. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre will face The Usos and Roman Reigns at the big event, and tonight they had one more chance to get some shots in before their Backlash match-up. RK-Bro was out to the ring first, followed by McIntyre, and he had jokes, as he picked up a microphone and started to say Reigns' trademark line "Acknowledge Me", and Riddle started off an acknowledge-fest.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO