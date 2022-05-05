ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

Taco Chon sued by Taco John's over name, customers show support

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDqw3_0fUB1ENX00

Taco Chon, a Mexican restaurant located in St. Cloud and Burnsville, is fighting pushback from Taco John's after a lawsuit was filed against the Minnesota establishment over naming rights.

Taco John's is asking a court to stop Taco Chon from using the name for any Mexican-themed restaurant. It also wants all the profits Taco Chon has made while using the name; and is also seeking damages, and legal and court costs.

The company argues that using the name Taco Chon is "likely to cause confusion, mistake, or deception" among diners.

The two Taco Chon locations are at least each about four miles away from a Taco John's restaurant.

A Go Fund Me has been created by an acquaintance of the restaurant's owner, Juan Ramos, as he tries to defend his business. The goal of the fundraiser is to hit $150,000 to help pay for legal costs. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly $2,500 has been raised.

Ramos told the St. Cloud Times that the business has seen many new customers who have come in to express their support, and that he and the teams at each location are thankful for.

"Every dollar counts together, we can save a dream!" the Go Fund Me reads.

According to the business's Facebook page, Ramos and his parents used to work at a taco shop in the 1980s in Mexico. Ramos told WCCO that the name comes from that same shop.

Taco John's has 372 locations in the United States and 57 in Minnesota, which is one of the chain's biggest markets.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Taco John's for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

This Taco Bell menu item is finally coming back

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is finally coming back after a two year break. Driving the news: Rapper Doja Cat, who has recently become the voice of Taco Bell, broke the news during her performance at the Coachella Music Festival. “I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” she...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back Mexican Pizza (It's More Than That)

As a fast-food franchise that has been a part of our lives for decades, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell clearly knows how to please its customers. And while some of its innovations didn't stick, like that weird seafood salad they once served in a fried taco shell, others have remained on the menu for many years due to customers buying them again and again.
RESTAURANTS
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
ABC4

KFC offering ‘Buckquet’ of chicken for Mother’s Day

(ABC4) – This spring, KFC is partnering with Proflowers to grant customers a deliciously perfect Mother’s Day gift. This year, spice up your usual flower arrangement by surprising mom with the chicken franchise’s Kentucky Fried Buckquet.  According to KFC, this DIY floral arrangement, once assembled, is one part fried chicken, one part fresh flowers.  To […]
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnsville, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Restaurants
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Burnsville, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Mashed

How Whataburger Changed Fast-Food Buns Forever

You hear a lot about beef in the world of fast food. Wendy's brags about "fresh, never-frozen" hamburgers, while Burger King raves about its flame-broiled patties. Having 100% beef in your burger is all well and good — after all, unless you're a vegetarian, you certainly wouldn't want anything less — have you ever wondered why no one talks about the other ingredients on burgers? Does your favorite burger joint use fresh tomatoes and lettuce and onions? Is the cheese real or is it some cheap yellow byproduct? And what about the buns? Are they buttery, soft, pillowy hunks of toasted bread or are they just squished, torn, or tough end pieces?
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The One 'Rule' Fast-Food Employees Don't Mind Breaking

It's obvious that in the world of business, be it retail, production, or restaurant, you want that profit to go to one place and one place only: your business. Imagine if you owned a Burger King and found that a good chunk of your daily profit when straight into the hands of the clown at McDonald's. What if you managed a Pizza Hut and you learned one of your employees was blabbing on the phone to someone at Domino's about how Pizza Hut makes their breadsticks?
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Food Drink#The St Cloud Times#Wcco
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Truth About Five Guys Animal Style Burgers

Thanks to Five Guys, designing your dream burger has never been easier. With over 1,000 locations (and counting) around the world, according to the company, its fresh ingredients and no-frills atmosphere have clearly resonated on a global scale. Part of the appeal comes from its customizable menu. Diners can mix and match ingredients in a variety of ways, and never have to pay a cent for them because Five Guys toppings are free of charge. The ultimate fast food hack, if there ever was one.
RESTAURANTS
WJHG-TV

New Downtown Restaurant Name Unvieling

It's Time Travel Tuesday! See what Bill Hudson has in store this week. The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the State reported residents were being left lying in urine and feces for hours. Hats on Harrison Event. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hats...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Closed Over 200 Restaurants In 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard. According to Fortune, as of November 2021, a whopping 90,000 restaurants closed due to complications from the pandemic. With a number of states shuttering indoor dining at the start of the virus' spread, many restaurants could not make enough money on takeout alone to keep their doors open, especially the spaces that didn't have room to develop an outdoor dining area.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Minnesota

Bear Sightings On The Rise Around The Twin Cities

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Bear sightings are being reported all across Minnesota, and even close to the Twin Cities as bear activity increases in the spring. Minnetonka resident Bob Koch captured a bear on his home surveillance camera over the weekend. The video shows the medium-sized black bear heading straight to his bird feeder. “When we got up that’s when we saw the whole pole bent over. It was laying almost on the ground,” Koch said. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear sightings map shows he’s not the only one. From curious cubs in Hackensack, to a 2 a.m. walk through in...
MINNETONKA, MN
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Borrows a Hit Idea from Taco Bell

For decades, fast food has largely been about the food. Chains like McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King have tweaked their menu mainstays trying all sorts of new takes on the iconic Big Mac and Whopper.
RESTAURANTS
Power 96

Why Was Faribault’s Chef Jeff ‘Ambushed’ & ‘Threatened’ With Dog Food?

Things are getting hot in the kitchen! Faribault's famous Chef Jeff recently was leaving a training session, getting ready for his in-ring wrestling debut next week, when he was ambushed by Midwest All-Star Wrestling's Tag Team, The Bad Role Models, and their manager So Fresh. It was a close call for Chef LaBeau, as he was staring at a large can of Purina that was about to be opened up!
FARIBAULT, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy