Taco Chon sued by Taco John's over name, customers show support

Taco Chon, a Mexican restaurant located in St. Cloud and Burnsville, is fighting pushback from Taco John's after a lawsuit was filed against the Minnesota establishment over naming rights.

Taco John's is asking a court to stop Taco Chon from using the name for any Mexican-themed restaurant. It also wants all the profits Taco Chon has made while using the name; and is also seeking damages, and legal and court costs.

The company argues that using the name Taco Chon is "likely to cause confusion, mistake, or deception" among diners.

The two Taco Chon locations are at least each about four miles away from a Taco John's restaurant.

A Go Fund Me has been created by an acquaintance of the restaurant's owner, Juan Ramos, as he tries to defend his business. The goal of the fundraiser is to hit $150,000 to help pay for legal costs. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly $2,500 has been raised.

Ramos told the St. Cloud Times that the business has seen many new customers who have come in to express their support, and that he and the teams at each location are thankful for.

"Every dollar counts together, we can save a dream!" the Go Fund Me reads.

According to the business's Facebook page, Ramos and his parents used to work at a taco shop in the 1980s in Mexico. Ramos told WCCO that the name comes from that same shop.

Taco John's has 372 locations in the United States and 57 in Minnesota, which is one of the chain's biggest markets.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Taco John's for comment.