ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

2-alarm structural fire in Aurora; police warn people to stay clear

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IX77z_0fUB0sD200

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora Police are warning people to avoid the area of Fourth Street following a two-alarm structural fire Thursday afternoon.

Police said the fire started on the 100 block of Fourth Street. Fire officials are on the scene.

Fourth Street is shut down between Claim Street and Spring Street. Flagg Street is also shut down between Lincoln Avenue and Root Street, according to Aurora police.

No further information was immediately available.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect, vehicle following carjacking in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Police are searching for a suspect who carjacked a man in Hoffman Estates early Friday morning. Police said around 3:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of West Golf Road. Upon arrival, officers found the victim who said an armed male offender ordered him out of his vehicle. The offender got into the victim's vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was later spotted around 5 a.m. in the area of Route 59 and Interstate 88 by another police jurisdiction. Officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle which then fled the area. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hoffman Estates Police Department at 847 882-1818, or contact Sergeant Dan Donohue at 847 781-2866 or by email at Daniel.Donohue@HoffmanEstates.org.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Flagg, IL
Aurora, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, IL
The Independent

Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Street#Structure Fire#Spring Street#2 Alarm Structural Fire#Aurora Police
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

'It can still happen to you:' Albany Park man shot four times in legs while trying to park car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Albany Park neighborhood man was shot four times on his way home from work in a seemingly random attack. The man, Averi Dodd, is now out of the hospital – and he talked exclusively Friday with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza. When Dodd was robbed this week at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Gunnison Street, he was just trying to find a place to park. Now, he says he can't even bear to cross the street at that corner again. "The whole ride, I just knew I couldn't walk no more. The whole ride. I just...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

CTA train riders say crime has gotten out of control

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eight people have been attacked on the CTA over the past ten days and it's unnerving riders, who were already reluctant to use the train.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from the Roosevelt Red Line stop, where one of the attacks happened at that station hours ago.Four men with a knife attacked and robbed a man on an elevator early Wednesday morning. Every Red Line rider CBS 2 talked to said they feel CTA crime is getting worse. CBS 2 wanted to look into that.A look at the number of assaults, batteries and robberies through the end of April...
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
71K+
Followers
25K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy