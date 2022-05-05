Steven Graves Embedded: Chicago's Englewood Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and one of them was left in critical condition. The shooting happened at 3:12 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said. One victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the right buttock and the abdomen. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in critical condition. A 21-year-old man was shot in the left foot and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. Both of these victims were being uncooperative with police. A third man, also 21, was shot in the hand, and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. He told police he was walking down the street when he heard shots and felt pain. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO