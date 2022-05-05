ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Steven Graves Embedded: Chicago's Englewood Neighborhood

By Steven Graves
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe people of Englewood are resilient, vibrant and full of innovation. It is with deep excitement that I get to tell these stories each and every week with care and compassion; how they deserve to be told. I would love to hear who you want to highlight - whether...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Boy, 10, accidentally shoots himself in hand in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand in Englewood Thursday evening. At 5:28 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street handling a gun, when the gun discharged. The boy was shot in the foot, and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Maryland State
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Montgomery, IL
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Alabama State
CBS Chicago

City of Chicago issues 'Chicagwa' water in a can at total cost of $125,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A curious thing happened Tuesday – the City of Chicago came out with an offering of city tap water in a can, called "Chicagwa." Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans Tuesday for the new branding campaign to promote the city's water quality. It is a limited edition of cans featuring different designs by local artists. "What we've done in investments that we've made is really step up our ability to deliver clean, safe drinking water to Chicagoans and our regional partners for decades to come," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Chicagwa can run features six different designs. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

North Chicago man mowing lawn killed in drive-by shooting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A North Chicago man mowing his lawn was killed Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured from at least one gunshot. […]
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Depaul University#Whole Foods Market#Cbs 2#Teamwork Englewood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Teen, two young men shot in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and one of them was left in critical condition. The shooting happened at 3:12 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said. One victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the right buttock and the abdomen. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in critical condition. A 21-year-old man was shot in the left foot and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. Both of these victims were being uncooperative with police. A third man, also 21, was shot in the hand, and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. He told police he was walking down the street when he heard shots and felt pain. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox40jackson.com

Death of Illinois high school student, 17, ruled homicide

The death of a 17-year-old high school student found in her family’s suburban Chicago home was ruled a homicide, according to Illinois coroners. “She was a few weeks away from graduating, and it’s a very happy time, and just to have life cut short like that is just really very, very sad,” neighbor Andrew Brecia told WLS.
TINLEY PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman found shot, killed inside apartment in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is shot and killed inside her apartment in the Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday morning. The victim, 42, was discovered inside by responding officers, in the 4300 block of South King Drive, with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.The incident appears to be of a domestic nature, according to police. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

3 killed, 10 others wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

CHICAGO - At least three people were killed and 10 others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago. In the first fatal shooting of the day, two men were sitting in a parked car in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Avenue when a gunman walked up and began firing just after midnight, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bridgeport homeowner stuck with $40K bill after city denies damage claim from water main flooding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With any hope, we're finally moving out of Chicago's winter, but that just means moving into its other season: construction. Summer is always busy with projects, and this next story's about one that happened in Bridgeport last year.Homeowner Steve Balser told CBS 2 that work by city crews flooded his basement and cost him thousands.Chicago's Department of Law denies that, but almost a year later, Balser's not done fighting. On a sunny day in May of last year, Chicago Water Department crews started digging up the street next to Balser's home in Bridgeport."It was an improvement to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 wounded, 1 critically in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon left two men wounded, with one man in critical condition, police said. According to police, the two men were in the 3800 block of South Princeton Avenue just before 5:35 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire from an unknown direction. A 20-year-old man […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy