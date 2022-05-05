Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light rain shield keeps is creeping northward.

CBS

CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist says the best chance for steady, light showers rest of Thursday will be from the city southward and for northwest Indiana.

Northern suburbs will see only a few sprinkles. Another area of rain arrives for Friday with a better chance for moderate showers and raw winds off the lake.

CBS

Water temperature is 46 degrees. We finally turn things around slowly this weekend as we dry out. It'll feel like summer much of next week!

CBS

TONIGHT: Light showers. Low 46.

FRIDAY: Rain likely. Chilly wind. High 54.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 60. Cooler lakeside.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 67. Cooler by the north shore.

Normal high is 67 degrees.