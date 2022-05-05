ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

I-270 bridge construction could begin this fall

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
Calvin and Ginny Jarrell, of Edwardsville, look at informational displays regarding construction of a new I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge at a public meeting Wednesday at Southwestern Illinois College's Granite City Campus. The meeting was intended to give people information about traffic patterns during construction, which could begin as soon as this fall. (Scott Cousins)

GRANITE CITY – Replacement of the Interstate 270 Chain of Rocks Bridge could start before the end of the year.

The project is expected to take several years to complete, according to Illinois Department of Transportation officials at a public meeting on the project Wednesday at Southwestern Illinois College’s Granite City Campus.

Contracts for the $360 million project are expected to be let this summer and construction could begin as soon as this fall, according to Tiffany Brase, studies and plans engineer for IDOT District 8.

“It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “I’m excited.”

When completed there will be two separate bridges for each direction of traffic, with two lanes expandable to three and 10-foot shoulders.

IDOT is in charge of the bridge project and the Illinois approaches, which will cost about $330 million. A companion project, a new interchange at I-270 and Riverview Drive in Missouri, is the responsibility of the Missouri Department of Transportation. Bids for that project will be let at the same time with both going to a single contractor. The estimated cost of the Missouri project is about $25 million.

The existing four-lane bridge built in 1966 is near the end of its planned life. Its traffic count has risen dramatically, from about 19,000 vehicles per day in 1975 to about 51,000 vehicles per day currently.

“We have some construction going on right now on the river bridge,” Brase said. “Traffic gets backed up. It's hard to maneuver around a disabled vehicle or construction equipment when they’re out there.

She said the addition of a third lane in either direction, and the wider shoulders, will be a major improvement for the span.

The bridge replacement is part of a larger set of projects along the I-270 corridor from Illinois 111 in Illinois to Lindbergh Avenue in Missouri. The total 1-270 corridor project, estimated at about $1.2 billion, includes expanding lanes, improvements to approaches and other work on both sides of the river, including major changes to the interchange at Illinois 111.

It is also one of the major priorities of local transportation and freight industry officials.

“We’re seeing a lot of extra freight traffic in the area,” Brase said. “I-270 services the warehouses in the Metro East, and commuters are going back to work.”

The new bridge will have two separate structures. The east-bound lanes will be just south of the existing bridge, with the west-bound lanes replacing the current structure.

Construction of the southern bridge will begin first. It is expected to take 12-18 months, but depending on river conditions, could take as long as two years, Brase said.

“When the new bridge and pavement is completed, all the traffic will be moved to the new bridge, the old bridge demolished, and that pavement and new bridge will all be replaced,” she said, adding both structures will take approximately the same amount of time.

For decades IDOT officials have wanted to expand or replace the I-270 bridge.

“We looked at it once in the 1990s,” Brase said. “At the time the decision was mutually made between IDOT and MoDOT to do the downtown river bridge instead. There was a lot of pressure and congestion. When it was built, we moved on up to this one.”

Wednesday’s meeting was the last public meeting on the bridge, and IDOT officials said there was a larger than usual number of people. Calvin and Ginny Jarrell, of Edwardsville, were among them.

Calvin Jarrell said they “just wanted to see what’s happening” with the project.

“We go to St. Louis a lot, and we mostly go over that bridge,” he said.

“We’d like to see a new bridge because the old one is outdated,” Ginny Jarrell said. “We’re excited to see a new bridge coming. We’ve been saying that for years, ‘When are they going to rebuild a new bridge?’”

Also attending was Charles McConnell of Granite City.

“I have been interested in this since it started in 2015,” he said. “I was very glad to see what was going on. I think it’s terrific for the whole area.”

However, he was surprised IDOT and MoDOT would spend money on I-270 so quickly after the opening of the Stan Musial Bridge.

“Both are very much needed, but I’m surprised so much money has been invested.”

Written comments on the project can be made through May 14. Comments also can be submitted online, and further information is available, via the project websites www.idot.illinois.gov/projects/i-270-over-the-mississippi-river and https://www.modot.org/i270-and-riverview-drive-interchange-project .

